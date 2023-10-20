Uganda Premier League

Arua Hill SC 0-1 Gaddafi FC

Gaddafi FC finally got off the mark in the Uganda Premier League following a 1-0 victory against Arua Hill SC at Paridi Stadium, Adjumani.

The game was played today morning after being rescheduled due to heavy rain that could not allow the game to go past the 10th minute.

The victory ends Gaddafi’s poor run. The Jinja based side came into the encounter after losing to Vipers SC, URA FC and Kitara FC.

On the other hand, Arua Hill’s misery was piled after suffering a fourth loss in as many games.

Before today’s loss, the Kongolo had earlier fallen to the hands of Busoga United, Vipers SC and BUL FC.

The first 45 minutes ended goalless allowing both sides to return into the second stanza on a fresh start.

But with eight minutes to play, Baker Buyala placed the visitors in the lead which eventually turned into the only difference between the two sides.

The victory takes Gaddafi to the 12th position with three points while Arua Hill SC sits on the bottom of the log with 0 points.

Next on the menu, Gaddafi will lock horns with Busoga United in the Jinja derby on Tuesday, October 24 while Arua Hill will take search for maiden win to Mbarara City a day before.