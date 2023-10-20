KCCA cant afford to drop any more points as they take on Kitara at Masindi Municipal stadium on Friday afternoon.

The two teams head into the game in different situations with Kitara on top of the log with a perfect showing so far while KCCA have lost all three games and lies in the bottom three.

Kitara Head Coach Brian Ssenyondo is aware of the wounded lion in his opponents.

“They are a big threat now that they haven’t won any game,” he said. “But we have to play our game and exploit their weaknesses because the target is get all three points especially in front of our fans,” he added.

Sergio Traguil, the Portuguese in charge of the 13-time champions understands that nothing but three points will pull his side from the hole they are into.

“It is time to step up and bring the responsibility to ourselves. Its time to change things and act like men. There is no any kind of result which is a win that will be satisfactorily.

“Before, we were not ready yet but with some new things now, we are ready to get our first win.”

Denis Omedi will be the key man for the hosts who also have former KCCA forwards Paul Mucureezi and Brian Aheebwa that have a point to prove against their former pay masters.

KCCA’s hopes lie in new signing Emmanuel Loki who is expected to breath fresh air into the attack along with on form Muhammad Shaban.

The Kasasiro are minus skipper Julius Poloto through injury, Usama Arafa (rested) and key players Moses Waiswa and Derrick Ochan who have reportedly fallen out with the coach.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

KCCA have won the only two league meetings beating Kitara 6-2 and 4-0 away and home respectively in 2021.

FIXTURES

Friday 20th October 2023

· Kitara FC Vs KCCA FC, Masindi Stadium-Masindi (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende(7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· NEC FC Vs UPDF FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)

Saturday 21st October 2023

· URA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime

· Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV