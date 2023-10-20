Uganda Premier League

Friday, October 20, 2023

NEC FC vs UPDF FC

BUL vs Maroons FC

Kitara FC vs KCCA FC

Vipers SC vs Villa SC

NEC FC started the 2023/24 campaign on a perfect note registering two wins in their opening games against Mbarara City and Busoga United.

But the Lugogo based side faltered in the third outing after falling to SC Villa in a 3-0 loss at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

NEC head coach Hussein Mbalangu has underlined that they cannot allow to loose two consecutive game meaning they have to find a route back to winning ways.

Their clash against UPDF FC at MTN Omondi Stadium on Friday provide a grand platform for NEC to stage a well deserved fight.

“We can not afford to lose the second game in the row,” Mbalangu underlined during a pre-match press conference.

“We have corrected our mistakes and I am confident that we are going to play better than we did in our previous match. So we are ready to attack UPDF,“ he added.

“Generally we are not in a bad place. We shall continue to shape the boys so that we make the required shift so as to achieve the set goals of the team at large.”

NEC FC lie in the fifth position with six points while UPDF are 13th with just a point ahead of matchday four.

“Going into this game, we know UPDF is a very good team but we are going to work and give our fans joy by collecting maximum points at our home ground.”

“Since we are new, many teams undermine us but we shall surprise them. We have a good plan and we cannot wait to put it in action,” Mbalangu underlined.

Team News

According to the team doctor Robinnah Nabakoba its only Brian Mato and Isma Maganda are the only absentees due to injuries.

Head to head

It will be the first time the two sides meet in the Uganda Premier League.