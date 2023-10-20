The Victoria Pearls training squad has entered an eight-day residential camp in Entebbe as they continue to prepare for the T20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers that will be hosted by Uganda from December 7-18.

The squad of 18 players has come together for the first time since the Kwibuka Tournament in June and this gives the technical team a chance to work with the whole squad.

The team of 12 contracted players has been preparing with the coaches in Kampala without the extended squad which is largely unavailable due to school obligations. Youngsters Malissa Ariokot and Jimia Muhammad are committed to school in Soroti while explosive top-order batter Alako Proscovia is waiting to sit her final senior six exams at Masaka SSS.

The Victoria Pearls squad will use the camp to prepare for the upcoming tri-nation build-up tour with Kenya and Rwanda. The tri-nation is the tune-up tour for the Victoria Pearls ahead of the qualifiers in December.

The technical team will use the tour to work out their team combinations and plans as they compete against sides that will also be in the qualifiers. The tri-nation will be held from Nov 5-11 in Entebbe.

The team will be taken through other skills such as psychology sessions, media training and character development during the seven-day camp.

FULL TRAINING SQUAD: Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino, Consy Aweko, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Akiteng Sarah, Jimia Muhammad, Nandera immaculate, Kulume Phiona, Malemikia Patricia, Gloria Obukor, Sarah Walaza, Malisa Ariokot, Anyipo Evelyn, Rita Musamali, Susan Kakai, Apolot Patricia, Irene Alumo