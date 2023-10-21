Uganda Premier League

Express FC 1-0 Bright Stars

URA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Alpha Thiery Ssali got his name on target as Express extended their decent run, attaining three wins and a draw in the four games played in the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League.

Express registered a 1-0 victory against Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday evening.

It was the first victory for the Red Eagles at home who have started the season with a composed start amidst the varying challenges that hit them in preseason.

Ssali opened his account in a stellar fashion after capitalizing from Cleophas Fiat’s clearance steps away from the goal line.

It eventually turned out into the match-winner splitting the two sides in the tight contest.

Bright Stars came close to levelling matters at the half-hour mark but Nelson Senkatuka’s long-range effort was blocked by Express goalkeeper Abdul Kimera.

Ten minutes into the second half, Express suffered a big blow defender Isma Lumu was stretched off with Denis Otim was introduced onto the pitch to feel the void.

Bright Stars suffered the second loss of the campaign thus far.

The victory takes Express FC into the third position with 10 points while Bright Stars are 13th with only two points.