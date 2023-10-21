SC Villa head coach Dusan Stojanovic was fully amazed by the fighting spirit exhibited by his troops in the game against Vipers SC.

Vipers SC needed a late goal by defensive midfielder-cum-defender Patrick Mbowa to break down a determined SC Villa thus cancelling Gavin Kizito’s early opener in the thrilling encounter.

In a post-match press conference, the Serbian gaffer stressed that it would be easy for him to use the fighting spirit as a foundation to build a strong team.

“I am working with young boys so I am delighted to see them put up such a great fight against a good side like Vipers,” Stojanovic told the press.

“I am patient and know that growing a strong team takes time, so we shall keep doing the right things until we achieve what we want,” he added.

The Jogoos showed determination after staging a show where they defended as a team and also attacked in numbers more so in the first half.

The dynamite combination of Umar Lutalo and Elvis Ngonde pulled the strings in the middle park as the boys in white enjoyed huge stints of possession and Stojanovic says they are getting close to where he wants the team.

“Playing in such a stadium is not easy, more so with a loud crowd. We had a very good first half but lacked a few things when it came in the second half otherwise it was a fair result.

“We shall build from this result going forward. The boys are determined and more will come to them as we continue to work on our faults,” he concluded.

SC Villa custodian Norman Angufidru would do better after failing to palm away the delivery leading to Mbowa’s goal. However, the goalkeeper made some good saves denying Yunus Sentamu, Bright Anukani and Milton Karisa on the day.

Before the stalemate on Friday, St Mary’s Stadium had become a hard place for SC Villa to go after losing their last three games on the ground.

Next on the menu, Villa will host BUL on Tuesday, October 24 at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.