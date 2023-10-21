Overview: Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba recently completed his CAF “C” license. He has practiced at Nabbingo Young football club and of late at Buddu Ssaza football team in the 2023 Masaza Ga Buganda football championship.

Former Uganda Cranes international forward Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba has been confirmed as the new football head coach at Wakiso district based Standard High School Zzana (STAHIZA).

Mutyaba officially put pen to paper unto the employment contract on Saturday, 21st October 2023 at the school.

He replaces another former Uganda Cranes international Nestroy Kizito who was accorded the job moments before the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Mutyaba recently completed his CAF “C” license. He has practiced at Nabbingo Young football club (fourth division) and of late at Buddu Ssaza football team in the 2023 Masaza Ga Buganda football championship.

Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba in action at KCCA Football Club during the 2020-2021 season

A former student at the STANIZA, Mutyaba’s immediate task at hand is manuvoure the school through the Aggrey zone and Wakiso district qualifiers to qualify for the national finals (Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association football) in Masaka come May 2024.

Standard High School Zzana is also eyeing a slot to the 2024 FEASSSA championships that will be played in Uganda, hosted by Bukedea Comprehensive and Amus College Schools in Teso region.

“Standard High School Zzana welcomes Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba to the school as the football team head coach. We are aiming at professionalism in secondary school football and we feel, he has the qualities we need in a coach” Apollo Sabiiti, a co-director at the school revealed to Kawowo Sports.

He is expected to work alongside Juma Badru as assistant coach.

This year, Standard High School Zzana was among the five schools that represented the hitherto competitive Wakiso district at the USSSA national finals in Fort Portal city alongside champions St Mary’s Kitende, Buddo Secondary School, St Julian High School Gayaza and Kawempe Royal Secondary School.

For starters, Mutyaba was a talented footballer whose elusive career witnessed him feature at Vipers, TP Mazembe, Express and lately Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

He was also a member of the Uganda U-20 (Hippos), U-23 side (Kobs) and the senior national team (Uganda Cranes).