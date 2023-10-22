Overview: At the 2023 Wizz Air Venice Marathon, Solomon Mutai clocked a time of 2:07:40 to beat the field as he improved from last year’s 2:08:10, setting up a new record in the competition.

Solomon Munyo Mutai, a long distance runner from Uganda successfully defended his Wizz Air Venice Marathon gold on Sunday, October 22, 2023 in Italy.

Mutai clocked a time of 2:07:40 to beat the field as he improved from last year’s 2:08:10, setting up a new record in the competition.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei settled for silver, just like last year with 2:07:41 after being outsprinted to the finishing line.

Solomon Munyo Mutai celebrates his victory in Venice, Italy

Naibei had run 2:09:41 last year when he also played second fiddle to the Ugandan.

Another Kenyan, Noah Kipkemboi Kiprotich scooped bronze with 2:08:17.

Bekeda Worku Chala (Ethiopia) and Silas Cheprot (Kenya) completed the top five positions in the male gender with timings of 2:11:29 and 2:11:45 respectively.

Rebbeca Tanui jubilates moments after crossing the finishing line in Venice, Italy

Females:

Rebbeca Tanui of Kenya won the female gold with 2:25:34 ahead of Ethiopian, Chala Kebene (2:26:37).

Another Ethiopian athlete, Tigist Bedada took bronze with a time of 2:28:05.

Shamilah Tekaa (Kenya) came fourth with 2:28:13, ahead of Ethiopia’s Dekebo Muliye (2:32:09).

Alemu Kuba (Ethiopia) was 6th overall with 2:32:2.

The Venice Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Ranking and it is worldwide recognized and Bronze Label certificated by IAAF, and Gold Label by FIDAL.

This was the 37th edition sponsored by Wizz Air among other partners with over 20,000 participants.

It is run on a unique course with the start in front of Villa Pisani, Riviera del Brenta, and Venice, through the Ponte di Barche, Piazza San Marco, the Campanile and the Doge’s Palace.

2023 Venice Marathon (Top performers per gender):

Men:

1 – Solomon Mutai (Uganda) – 2:07:40

2 – Emmanuel Naibei (Kenya) – 2:07:41

3 – Noah Kipkemboi Kiprotich (Kenya) – 2:08:17

4 – Bekeda Worku Chala (Ethiopia) – 2:11:29

5- Silas Cheprot (Kenya) – 2:11:45

6 – Mekonen Alene (Ethiopia) – 2:12:04

7 – Jonathan Kiptoo (Kenya) – 2:14:55

8 – Abdoullah Bomoussa (Italy) – 2:20:59

Women:

1 – Rebbeca Tanui (Kenya) – 2:25:34

2 – Chala Kebene (Ethiopia) – 2:26:37

3 – Tigist Bedada (Ethiopia) – 2:28:05

4 – Shamilah Tekaa (Kenya) – 2:28:13

5 – Dekebo Muliye (Ethiopia) – 2:32:09

6 – Alemu Kuba (Ethiopia) – 2:32:21