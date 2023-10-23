Overview: It was double joy for Uganda with the Squash court at Eritine Sports Complex Buwaate and the feat that Squash was included to the Olympic Games come 2028 in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA).

The Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA) is overwhelmed by the newly opened Eritine sports complex that has a state-of-art Squash court.

This Eritine complex is found in Buwaate, a Kampala city suburb with great facilities including the playing area, changing rooms and a swimming pool (home of Sailfish Swim club).

Eritine Sports Complex Squash court in Buwaate – Najeera 2

For starters, this sports complex is found along Buwaate road, just behind Karib Oil fuel station (half a kilometer away from the junction in Najeera 2).

The facility is owned by business mogul Joaneetar Nattabi Bugembe.

As the world recently celebrated the global squash day on 14th October 2023, Uganda joined the rest of the countries in the jubilations.

Uganda Squash Rackets Association players and officials at Eritine Sports Complex Squash court pose for a group photo

The Uganda Squash fraternity was led by the USRA president John Bosco Tamwesigire Ahibisimbwe and a couple of players.

The chief guest was Gus Lusiba, an 81-year-old enthusiast, arguably the oldest player in the circles of Uganda’s Squash sport.

Uganda was also celebrating the feat that Squash was included to the Olympic Games come 2028 in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA).

USRA president John Bosco Tamwesigire Ahibisimbwe (right) revels in the moment with some players

Michael Raymond Kawooya, a top Squash player in Uganda enjoys the comfort of the Eritine Sports Complex in Buwaate

“It is humbling to have Squash coming on the menu for the Olympics effective 2028. Our players will now be targeting to qualify for these games” Michael Raymond Kawooya, one of the top Squash players in Uganda revealed to Kawowo Sports.

The Squash court at the Eritine Sports Complex is clear manifestation that the game is drastically growing in Uganda.

In Uganda, there are a couple of Squash courts circulated in the different parts of the country with Kampala having the Kampala club limited courts, Muyenga, Makerere, Pearl of Africa, Kati-Kati, American Club Makindye and Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Wakiso has one in Entebbe Municipality at the lavish Entebbe Resort beach Hotel.

Upcountry, there are Squash courts in Tororo (Rock View Classic Hotel), Kabale, Arua, Mbale, Mbarara, Gulu, Fort Portal and Lira cities.