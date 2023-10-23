Table leaders BUL will have their perfect start to the 2023/24 season on test when they visit SC Villa at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

The Jinja based side are so far with 12 points from as many and victory will see them stretch lead at the top.

Samuel Ssekamatte believes they can still carry same form into the Jogoos game although he admits it will be a tough outing.

“We lost this fixture last season but going by the way we have started this season, we are confident of maximum points,” he said.

Villa are also on a three-game unbeaten streak following a 2-1 defeat on match day one.

They have since beaten NEC and earned draws away to Maroons and Vipers with the latter coming in Friday night’s game.

Kenneth Ssemakula will skipper the Blues against his former bosses and will be eager to keep them at bay with strikers Lawrence Tezikya and former Villa forward Alex Kitaata the biggest attacking threat.

Villa’s attacking trio of Ivan Bogere, Charles Lwanga and Patrick Kakande need to be prolific against a backline that has conceded just one goal so far.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

In the last 22 league meetings, each team has 7 wins with the rest being stalemates.

MATCH DAY FIVE FIXTURES

Tuesday24th October 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Busoga United FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· SC Villa Vs BUL FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Wednesday 25th October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· Wakiso Giants FC Vs Kitara FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

Thursday 26th October 2023

· KCCA FC Vs NEC FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (6:30pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Friday 27th October 2023

· Maroons FC Vs URA FC, Prisons Ground-Luzira (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Vipers SC, Kavumba Rec Ground-Wakiso(4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV, BBS TV&NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

· UPDF FC Vs Express FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm).