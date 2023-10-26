The Fufa Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has summoned three players to give written submission over their conduct in both the Uganda Premier League

The players are URA’s Enoch Walusimbi, Wakiso Giants’ Bashir Asiku and Busoga United’s Sunday Mulanda.

Fufa Big League side Kataka FC Head Coach Godfrey Awachango Toldo has also been summoned while there are fines for Gaddafi chairman Edrine Ochieng and Mbarara City assistant tactician Ayub Balyejusa.

Here is the summary:

Enoch Walusimbi (URA)

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has summoned URA FC player Enoch Walusimbi to submit a written statement to clarify, contend, or dispute his actions as stated in the match report and videos of the match between Wakiso Giants FC and URA FC played on 21st October 2023 at Mehta Stadium, Lugazi Walusimbi played violently towards an opponent in the 3rd minute of the game, which put the game of football into disrepute. This conduct appears to be in contravention of the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations. Walusimbi has to submit his statement by Thursday 26th October 2023 before 5pm local time.

Bashir Asiku (Wakiso Giants)

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has summoned Wakiso Giants FC player Bashir Asiku to submit a written statement to clarify, contend, or dispute his actions as stated in the referee’s report of the match between Wakiso Giants FC and URA FC played on 21st October 2023 at Mehta stadium, Lugazi. Asiku attacked the match officials at the end of the game while in the dressing room, hit the window of the room and shattered the glass. In the process, match officials were injured due to the actions of the mentioned player. Asiku has to submit his statement by Thursday 26th October 2023 before 5pm local time.

Kataka FC, Head coach Toldo

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has summoned Kataka FC and their Head coach Godfrey Awachango Toldo to submit a written statement to clarify, contend, or dispute their actions as stated in the referee’s report of the match (failing to continue with play) between Kyetume FC and Kataka FC played on 22nd October 2023. Kataka FC and their head coach have to submit their statement by Wednesday 25th October 2023 before 5pm local time.

Mbarara City FC warned over delayed submission of match sheet

The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has issued a strong warning to Mbarara City FC against the contravention of the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations before kick-off of their StarTimes Uganda Premier League match against NEC FC on 15th September 2023 at Kakyeka Stadium. The match that had been scheduled to kickoff at 4pm was delayed by 30 minutes as Mbarara City FC failed to submit the match sheet in time. The Club’s CEO Mushabe Arnold Akankwasa switched off his phone fully aware that Mbarara City FC had a fixture on the said day. The club has been warned of any future occurrences of such behavior.

Mbarara City FC assistant coach Balyejusa fined

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has sanctioned Mbarara City FC assistant coach Ayub Balyejusa with a fine of 500,000/= for breach of FUFA Competitions rules during the Uganda Premier League match against NEC FC on 15th September 2023 at Kakyeka Stadium. Balyejusa was found guilty for threateningly attacking the match assessor at the end of the match whose actions brought the game into disrepute. The FDP sanctioned Balyejusa in application of Article 13(1) and 13(3) of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code. The fine must be paid immediately. He is prohibited from taking part in any football activities until the fine is paid in full.

Gaddafi FC Chairman Ochieng fines 2m for attacking match officials

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has sanctioned Gaddafi FC Chairman Ochieng Edrine with a fine of 2,00,000/= (Two Million Shillings) for breach of FUFA Competitions rules during the Uganda Premier League match against Kitara FC on 29th September 2023 at Gaddafi Arena, Jinja. Ochieng was found guilty for attacking the match officials while in the dressing room. He punched, kicked and abused the referee’s assessor. The actions brought the game into disrepute. The FDP sanctioned Ochieng in application of Article 13(1) and 13(3) of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code. The fine should be paid immediately. He is prohibited from taking part in any football activities until the fine is paid in full.

Busoga United FC player Mulanda given until Thursday to submit written defence

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has summoned Busoga United FC Player Charles Sunday Mulanda to submit a written statement to clarify, contend, or dispute his actions stated in the referee’s report of the match between Gaddafi FC and Busoga United FC played on Tuesday 24th October 2023 at Gaddafi Arena-Jinja. Mulanda has to submit the statement by Thursday 26th October 2023 before 5pm local time.