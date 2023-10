Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo maintained the lead in the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Pro Open with a total gross of 136 (-5) in 36 holes after round two.

Ronald Rugumayo follows the flight of his ball in play on round two | Credit: John Batanudde Adolf Muhumuza is tied for 8th on 141 gross over two round alongside Kenyan Daniel Nduva | Credit: John Batanudde Dismas Indiza with his caddie in the rains | Credit: John Batanudde Godfrey Nsubuga swings off on day two of the Professional open | Credit: John Batanudde Flooded surface at Uganda Golf Club | Credit: John Batanudde