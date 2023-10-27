Friday October 27, 2023

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Vipers – Kavumba 4pm

UPDF vs Express – Bombo 4pm

Maroons vs URA – Luzira 2pm

Four-time champions URA make a trip to Luzira to face hosts Maroons seeking their first three points on the road.

The Tax men are winless away from home drawing at UPDF and Bright Stars despite a perfect record at home so far.

Interim Coach Fred Muhumuza knows how a good side Maroons are on their day but urges his lads to give their all.

“We have prepared well to get maximum points in Luzira. We have not won away in our first two games but possibly this time we shall do so,” said Muhumuza.

“We are ready for the encounter; they are a good side but we shall try to unlock them. We shall try to push them to the limit and get better results.”

Maroons have Darius Ojok back from suspension after missing the 3-0 defeat to BUL in Njeru last week.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

The past nine league meetings have produced two wins for either side [D5]

All four previous meetings hosted by Maroons have ended in draws.