Olympian Grace Kathleen Noble here she comes for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in France.

The US based Ugandan rower once again qualified for the world’s biggest sporting fiesta.

Noble made the grade after the 2023 Africa Rowing Regatta championships in Tunis city, Tunisia.

Competing in the 2000m women single scull event (final), Noble completed the competitive race fourth, good enough to qualify.

Earlier in the heats, she had played second fiddle after clocking 8:25:87 during a race won by Ghada Ibrahim from Egypt (8:21:15).

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Noble made history when she was the first Ugandan rower to qualify (on sporting merit) to the prestigious Olympics.

Grace Kathleen Noble in action during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan Credit: Christel Saneh

“I am really excited to be going to these Olympic Games. Coming fourth was a very encouraging result. I had to be very competitive against the North Africans who tend to be best on the continent. It is a good experience to get exposure here, you make connections, friends and learn how different people are doing it. I am excited to keep working with the people in Uganda and I hope to keep advocating for rowing in Uganda” Noble was quoted by the media.

Noble traveled to Tunis along with her coach Batenga Nakisozi with a male athlete, Darius Okello.

Okello qualified for the repechage after finishing fourth in the third heat of the men single scull race with a timing of 10:53.92.

I am glad for the experience but I still have a lot to learn to be more competitive in the races. It is going to become tougher but I have to make incremental improvements. Uganda is progressing well and I am sure we will produce many Olympians.

Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) with the assistance from Government (through the National Council of Sports) facilitated the travel of the athletes to Tunisia for the continental championship.

Hamza Kahwa, the URF president extends sincere appreciation to the athletes and the coach for the effort well executed.

In the same vein, Kahwa lauded the Government for the financial support that facilitated the preparations.

“I want to thank the athletes and coach for the effort to see that we were gallantly represented. I congratulate Kathleen Noble for qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Also, I thank the Government for the financial assistance extended” Kahwa who has been president of this water sport since 2013 spoke in appreciation.

The preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics will therefore commence immediate. Uganda is also having other athletes seeking qualification in various sports disciplines as boxing, athletics, football (girls), badminton and swimming.