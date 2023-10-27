Result

Bright Stars 0-2 Vipers SC

Vipers ended a two-match winless run with a 2-0 win away to Soltilo Bright Stars on Friday.

Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani got the desired goals in the second half as the reigning champions piled more misery on Joseph Mutyaba’s stars who are yet to secure maximum points this season.

Following a score less first half in which neither side threatened, Watambala drew first blood with his shot from outside the area helped by a slight deflection from Andrew Kyambadde.

Five minutes later, Anukani doubled the lead getting at the end of Lumala Abdu’s ball.

The goals settled the tie which see the Venoms move to 4th place with 11 points, four adrift of early pacesetters Kitara and BUL while Bright Stars remain 13th with 2 points.

Next task for Vipers is the Wakiso derby against Wakiso Giants at Kitende on Tuesday next week while Bright Stars will travel to Mbarara.