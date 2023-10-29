FUFA has taken a bold decision to suspend any upcoming games involving Express Football Club.

The development comes after a regrettable incident that happened on Friday when assistant referee Fahad Ssekayiba and other match officials were attacked on their way home.

According to unconfirmed reports, it is believed a section ofExpress FC fans waylaid match officials who handled their game against UPDF FC in Bombo and physically assaulted them with Ssekayiba sustaining injuries on the head.

On Saturday, the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA), a member of FUFA convened a meeting and resolved not to officiate any games involving Express for their safety.

Hours later, the FUFA Executive also walked along the same path, suspending all matches involving Express FC with immediate effect.

“This is therefore to communicate the decision by the Executive Committee of FUFA to suspend all matches involving Express FC with immediate effect until an amicable solution is found.” Reads the letter from FUFA.

Express FC came out and published a statement distancing themselves from the violent acts and indicated they are willing to collaborate with FUFA and authorities to identify the culprits.

Express FC thought they had secured maximum points when Emmanuel Wasswa fired them into the lead but a late equalizer from defender Joseph Bright Vuni saw them pick only a point and it is this incident that sparked off the regrettable incidents after the game.

The Red Eagles were supposed to face arch rivals SC Villa on Wednesday but the game could be postponed.