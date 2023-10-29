Overview: Nalubaale Social Center (NSC) is a registered non-profit organization in Uganda with the responsible body based in Germany (mt:28 gGmBH), started in 2019 by Rhiter and Jonas Wallisser.

Uganda is a land-locked East African country with enviable deep passion for sports.

With the current population of over 40,000,000 people, there are visible struggles to make ends meet for more than a third of the residents.

Sports is one means clearly envisaged as a short-cut of bridging rich-poor gap.

Ironically, talented sports personalities spread all over the 135 districts find one common handicap; affluent sports facilities.

Football players, netballers, runners, boxers, cricketers, basketballers, volleyballers, handballers, rugby as well as hockey players, and the like all chorus one problem – lack of good equipment and sport facilities.

It is upon this firm background that Nalubaale Social Center (NSC) Limited Bujuko put in place state-of-art sports grounds (for football) and a basketball court.

Nalubaale Social Center (NSC) Bujuko main playground with well maintained natural grass

The basketball court. It can also be used for Netball, Handball, Volleyball and Hockey

For starters, this center is located along Mityana-Fort Portal road, shortly after Bujuko town (1KM from the main tarmac road).

Rhiter and Jonas Wallisser, the founders of Nalubaale Social Center (NSC) Bujuko

Location of Nalubaale Social Center (NSC) Bujuko in Central Uganda

The center is primarily to serve the interests of the community with target groups being all sports people; children, youths and adults through football ministry, education and vocational training, among others.

“We want to help people improve their life situation in a holistic and sustainable way. Holistic; to help practically where people are ready to get involved with dedication and commitment. The needs of the individual are our main focus” Wallisser notes.

Football training at Nalubaale Social Center

Young children in physical drills at Nalubaale Social Center Bujuko. Schools can hire this facility

With the grounds and courts already in use by the people and sports grounds at a pocket friendly cost, the future prospect ranks to build stands to host around 3000 fans.

“Nalubaale Social Center also yearns to build our own academy for developing talents.” Wallisser adds.

Nalubaale Social Center has global ambassadors as Felix Uduokhai, a footballer plying his trade with FC Augsburg, a German football Bundesliga league club.

Ohis Felix Uduokhai of FC Augsburg is an ambassador of National Social Center (NSC) Bujuko (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

“In the life of a professional athlete, small things decide between victory or defeat. At the end of the day, football is just a game, but the commitment is both on and off the pitch. That is why I am happy to be part of Nalubaale Social Center and to support the project. Our joint efforts can make the difference” Uduokhai, who was born to a Nigerian father and Germany mother reveals.

The center hosts holiday programs for children. They use the grounds and court for hire to schools, teams and other organized groups.

Nalubaale social center hosted Nkambo Interschool Championship

Changing rooms at Nalubaale Social Center

Changing rooms of Nalubaale Social Center

The door is open for more other people to optimally utilize the facilities available.

To build social and religious bridges through sports and social activities bringing children and the youth together from all kinds of religion and social background impacting them to live a meaningful life, contributing positively to the community and share the gospel with them. Vision, Nalubaale Social Center

Camping Tents at Nalubaale social center

To empower communities through football projects, school sponsorship programs and start up’s. The aim is to see the next generation self-sustaining and empowered to live their lives to the full potential. Mission, Nalubale Social Center

Action on the basketball court at Nalubaale social center

Football action at Nalubaale center