It is every forward’s dream and target to score goals, how they do it could be a secondary query but it is always soul-soothing when a striker gets his or her name on the score sheet.

In the same breath, Kitara FC pacy forward Jude Ssemugabi longs to score more goals after putting an end to his four-game goal drought.

While speaking to Kitara FC’s official website, Ssemugabi shared the grief experienced after going four games without scoring a goal or making an assist.

“It has been tough because playing four games as a forward without scoring nor creating for others is not good at all,” Ssemugabi revealed.

“However, I kept my head high pushing myself and believing that my breakthrough would eventually come and yes, it found me in the perfect place at the right time,” he added.

Ssemugabi had his name on the scoresheet during a 3-1 victory as Kitara outclassed Wakiso Giants in their own den. The forward’s goal came late in the game after Wakiso Giants’ backline went to bed.

“You always feel the pressure to do your best as a player on the pitch and scoring my first goal is a good motivation. I feel more hunger and desire and remain hopeful that we can maintain the positive energy to push my team further,” he concluded.

Kitara FC have now gathered five wins in as many games played in the Uganda Premier League. The thrilling show keeps them on top of the log.

Ssemugabi will be in the spotlight as Kitara locks horns with his former paymasters Mbarara City on Wednesday, November 1 at Masindi Stadium.