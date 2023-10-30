Overview: Away from the tackles, goals and skill on the pitch, the Mwiri League took some time off to celebrate a very special gentleman in Henry Kyemba who was at the school between 1951 and 1956. He breathed his last on diabetes October 18, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes.

In the latest chapter of the Mwiri Old Boys’ League, the school’s alumni have made a move to join hands in support of the Busoga Kingdom by committing to a contribution of Shs10m towards the upcoming royal wedding of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV.

The contribution to the royal wedding is indeed befitting because the Kyabazinga is an alumnus of the 112-year-old school, that is the biggest and most prestigious school in Busoga region.

“We have two matchdays coming up with the finale set for December 9. However, the Matchday which was originally scheduled for November 18, has been cancelled to allow alumni to commemorate and support the efforts towards the wedding,” said Arthur Abalowano, President of the Mwiri League.

Divers in action during the October outing of the 2023 Mwiri League

The announcement was made during Matchday Seven of the Fourth Season of the Guinness sponsored league held at their new venue Legends Rugby grounds.

Salvo FC, the title holders, proved a force to reckon with as they stayed put at the top of the league table on 51 points as Atletico Muniga sits in second place with 37 points.

Away from the tackles, goals and skill on the pitch, the league took some time off to celebrate a very special gentleman in Henry Kyemba who was at the school between 1951 and 1956.

The latter breathed his last on diabetes October 18, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes.

He is was a decorated Ugandan political figure who held several high positions including Minister of Health during Uganda’s rule by Idi Amin. He would later flee into exile after authoring a book titled “State of Blood”, which called out Idi Amin Dada’ tyrannical rule.

“A memorial game was held in honour of OB Henry Kyemba, a distinguished alumnus. We had Kyemba’s former House, Nadiope, facing off against Willis House, and the match ended in a goalless draw. It was a fitting tribute to a remarkable individual and a reminder of the profound connections that the Mwiri League nurtures,” said Abalowano.

Mwiri League old students enjoy Guinness beer

A section of fans at the Mwiri League having a light moment

As fans enjoyed the action on the pitch, they also relished the refreshing taste of Guinness, making the experience even more memorable.

“The pairing between Guinness and football is unmatched. We are proud to associate with the Mwiri League because it has grown to become more than just a football competition. It is a place where friends reunite and catch up and memories are rekindled. We are glad to be a part of the experience,” said Patience Aguti, Project Manager, UBL.

One of the standout highlights of the day was the presence of Azawi and DJ Hyber later that evening as they entertained both football and rugby fans at the after-party, adding an extra layer of excitement.

With its upcoming match days, including the grand finale on December 9, 2023, one can only expect more action-packed matches, heartwarming reunions, and meaningful initiatives that make the Mwiri League a unique event that it is known for.

A goalkeeper restarts play in Mwiri League

A Dj spin the wheels at the 2023 Mwiri League (October outing)