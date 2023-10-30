Overview: Sharon Aceng is also a fitness and body conditioning guru attached to Star Times Uganda Premier League entity Kitara Football Club.

Famous Brazilian motorsports racing driver Ayrton Senna is remarkably quoted; “Being second is to be the first of the ones who lose”.

By the time of his demise in 1994, aged 34 years, Senna had won three Formula One World Championships.

He virtually left nothing to chance apart from diligence in preparations that yielded podium finishes.

Time immemorial, Senna’s quote has been echoed and reechoed aloud, more so, by affluent motivational speakers to encourage those who play second fiddle in sport and everyday life to strive for excellence as one pushes his or her limits, especially in competition.

Uganda’s female coach Sharon Aceng recently attained certification from Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) when she completed the CAF Women Football Instructors’ course in Rabat city, Royal Kingdom of Morocco.

Sharon Aceng happily shows off her certificate

Aceng made history as she gallantly followed the bold footsteps of Majidha Nantandah, now a CAF coaches’ instructor.

Also a fitness and body conditioning guru attached to Star Times Uganda Premier League entity Kitara Football Club, Aceng is overwhelmed by the achievement.

“It is humbling” she opened up. “The CAF Women Football Instructors’ Course will rip up opportunities for me and other Ugandans” she stated.

Aceng is pleased to laud the football family in Uganda for the collective support towards her achievement.

CAF Women Instructors group photo

In particular, she is appreciative of the mother club (Kitara FC), the club management led by president Deo Kasozi, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and all well-wishers.

“I thank Kitara Football Club, the president Deo Kasozi, CEO Joshua Atugonza, rest of the management team and the other people. I also thank FUFA, the FUFA president Eng. Hon Moses Magogo, FUFA Education officer Jackson Nyiima, FUFA Women Development officer and all my mentors in the sport” she sent flowers.

In the CECAFA region, she was the among the three representatives in Morocco at the course.

After the CAF Women Football Instructors’ Course, Aceng now strives to ascend the ladder and complete the subsequent courses to attain more reputable certificates and qualifications.

Like the legendary climbers Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, the first persons to reach the summit of Mount Everest (highest peak in the world), Aceng is confident to raise highest.

Sir Edmund and Tenzing were determined and skilled to defy the challenges extreme altitudes, treacherous terrain, and unpredictable weather conditions to reach the treasured Mt Everest peak on 29th May 1953.

Which date shall Aceng accomplish her life dreams? Surely, it remains a mystery and typically unknown as Heaven and Hell.

CAF Women Instructors’ course