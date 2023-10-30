In an effort to clean the University Football League, the disciplinary committee has suspended Kyambogo University for two seasons.

The 2018 Champions failed to get their fans in order on two occasions, the rowdy crowd earlier attacked players in the games they faced Muni University and Ndejje University.

On Thursday, October 5, ugly scenes of hooliganism were witnessed after the home crowd attacked Muni University’s goalkeeper.

Kyambogo got on target late through captain Hudson Mbalire which was hugely protested by the visitors but the home crowd responded in a nasty manner.

Nine days later, the unsporting behaviour was witnessed again as Kyambogo played to a one-all draw against Ndejje University.

On that day the home fans attacked both the players and the technical team causing a lot of discomfort to the visitors.

Through a statement, the UFL Disciplinary Committee expressed its disappointment in learning about the misbehaviour and revealed that Kyambogo will not be part of the tournament for two seasons.

“The University Football League Disciplinary Committee has suspended Kyambogo University over acts of hooliganism,” the statement partly reads.

“The Disciplinary Committee found Kyambogo University guilty of hooliganism during the Kyambogo vs Ndejje University game of 14th October 2023 and during the Kyambogo University vs Muni University game of 5th October 2023,” it added.

“Kyambogo University has been suspended for two seasons, this 2023-24 and the next season.”

However, Kyambogo has appealed the decision and the organising committee is set to reveal the outcome of the appeal.

If the appeal fails to yield fruit then Kyambogo will join Bishop Stuart University as the two sides that have been kicked out of the tournament.