Vipers will hope their unbeaten streak against Wakiso Giants continues when the two face off at Kitende under the floodlights on Tuesday.

The champions ended a two-match winless run in which they played goalless with Mbarara City and Villa (1-1) with a deserved but labored 2-0 away win to Bright Stars on Friday.

Against the Purple Sharks who are yet to hit top gear this season, Vipers will be favourites but games between the two sides are never straight forward with the eight league meetings providing only three wins.

Eric Kambale, Yunus Sentamu and Lumala Abdu could continue to lead the line if Captain Milton Karisa is declared unfit again with Paul Willa, Apollo Kagogwe and Ambrose Arinda tasked with keep them at bay.

Wakiso Giants could have midfielder Samson Kigozi return to the squad after he missed the 3-1 defeat to Kitara but anchorman Lawrence Bukenya and Alex Komakech remain out.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

Vipers are yet to lose against Wakiso Giants in all competitions with 4 wins in 10 meetings [D6]

Last season’s fixtures ended in draws – goalless at Kitende and 1-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu.

Grant Matsiko will play against his former immediate bosses if named in Vipers team.

Bashir Ssekagya, Tom Masiko, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Paul Willa are former Venoms plying their trade with the Purple Sharks.

Match day SIX fixtures summarized

Tuesday31st October 2023.

Arua Hill SCVs KCCA FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Vipers SC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Mbarara City FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara (4:00pm).

BULFC Vs URA FC, FUFA, Technical Centre -Njeru(4:00pm).

Wednesday 01st November 2023.

Kitara FC Vs Maroons FC, Masindi Stadium (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Busoga United FC Vs UPDFFC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

NEC FC Vs Gaddafi FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm).