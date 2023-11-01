BUL FC head coach Abbey Kikomeko has credited his goalkeeper Tom Ikara for being the hero as his troops manoeuvred past URA FC.

Goalkeepers rarely earn awards for exceptional performances, but Ikara was named man-of-the-match before Kikomeko revealed that the custodian was the ‘hero’ of the day.

On Tuesday, the Oil Manufacturers defeated the Tax Collectors 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre Njeru in the Uganda Premier League.

In the post-match press conference, Kikomeko admitted that the visitors had more chances on the day, but Ikara’s heroics won them the victory.

“We came into the game knowing it was not going to be easy and indeed it happened that way. They (URA FC) got several chances on goal but failed to convert any thanks to my goalkeeper who did everything to keep us in the game,” Kikomeko told the press.

“We are glad to get the sixth victory of the season. This is the side we beat in the finals of Super 8 in a game we won on penalties. But this time round they looked much better having improved on several things,” he added.

URA FC were the better side throughout the game more so in the first half but failed to squeeze the ball past Ikara.

Emmanuel Oketch, Joseph Ssemujju and Ivan Ahimbisibwe all came close on goal but the hosts’ custodian denied them in a stellar performance.

“They were so unlucky having gotten more chances. We got one chance on goal that came out of a defensive error and (Alex) Kitata was in the right place to score and we won the game. I thank the boys for their hard work. We are taking a game at a time and our target is to see that we keep competing,” he concluded.

BUL leads the log with 18 points after winning all six games played. The Jinja-based team will play the UPDF at Bombo Barracks Grounds in Luwero on Thursday, November 9.