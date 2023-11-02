Overview: According to reports from Lugogo, Ssimbwa has already agreed to take the job, and the two parties are in final negotiations to close the contract as quickly as possible.

KCCA FC has had a dismal start to the 2023-24 Uganda Premier League season, gathering only one point from the first six games.

Following the fourth loss of the season, the club fired Sergio Traguil in an attempt to put things right.

Traguil’s assistant Jackson Magera was temporarily handed the head coach role but his position was never official since the club continued the search for a permanent replacement for the Portuguese coach.

Several names have been discussed for the job, according to New Vision, but Sam Ssimbwa’s name has topped the list.

Ssimbwa is no stranger at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, having previously played for and coached the club. This is consistent with the notion that every coach who has given KCCA silverware is a former player.

According to a KCCA insider, Ssimbwa is a club legend, making him the ideal candidate to lead the club out of its current quagmire.

“Ssimbwa is a club legend but also a top coach in the country. He indeed is one of the names being considered for the job. We already contacted him about the position as we have done with other candidates,” the source revealed.

Before the two parties concluded their short-term marriage, Ssimbwa guided Kitara back to the top tier. He is not known for assembling the best football teams, but he always produces respectable results.

According to reports from Lugogo, he has already agreed to take the job, and the two parties are in final negotiations to close the contract as quickly as possible.

The other name that has been strongly attached to the club is Abdallah Mubiru but seems the talks hardly materialised.

KCCA FC sit at the bottom of the log with a point after playing six games. Their next assignment will see them host Vipers SC on Friday, November 10, 2023.