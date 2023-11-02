Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club has on Thursday morning announced the appointment of David Obua as head coach.

The Tax Collectors confirmed that Obua has joined them on a one-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Obua as the new head coach of the club on a one-year contract.” The club statement confirmed.

Obua replaces Sam Timbe (RIP) who passed away in August this year and since then, Fred Muhumuza has been serving in interim capacity.

Muhumuza will stay at the club but only as the second assistant with Peter Byaruhanga Adyeri coming on board as first assistant coach.

This is the first time that Obua will be serving as a head coach in the top tier league.

He has formerly served as coach of Lango Province in the FUFA Drum.