Kampala Old Boys (KOBs) has entered an agreement that will see KCB Bank inject UGX 95 million into the rugby club.

The agreement allows the bank to take the naming rights of the rugby club. Therefore, it will now officially be regarded as the KCB KOBs.

The development was put to the public on Thursday, November 2, during a press conference held at Kampala Rugby Club.

KOBs chairperson Dr Tonny Stone Luggya

During the presser, KOBs chairperson Tonny Stone Luggya said that the sponsorship creates an opportunity to compete and look forward to becoming the dominant club it has been known to be for ages.

“We are happy to partner with our new sponsor, KCB Bank, and look forward to mutual development. We are hopeful that this will be an opportunity for the team to become the most competitive and dominant club known,” Luggya underlined.

KOBs players in branded merch

In the same breath, KOBs team manager Godfrey Ssekajja revealed that the sponsorship creates a new family that will give them the vigour and enthusiasm to take a bold step towards success.

“This partnership is more than a business relationship for us. It is also a big opportunity that marks a bond for us as a family.”

“Thank you for believing in us and taking this step with us. We hope to deliver an experience better than your expectation,” he confidently added.

The sponsorship creates a bank derby on the Ugandan rugby scene since Stanbic Bank sponsors Black Pirates, one of KOBs’ eternal rivals.

The game of Rugby in Uganda has grown and pulled sizeable crowds because of the party mood on matchdays, and now, the teams are being rewarded with major sponsorships.