FUFA Women Super League | Results

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Wakiso Hill 3-1 Asubo Gafford Ladies

Lady Doves FC 0-1 Uganda Martyrs

She Maroons 0-0 Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Wakiso Hill WFC registered a 3-1 victory against Asubo Gafford Ladies in the FUFA Women Super League.

In a game played at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the victory meant Wakiso Hills registered their maiden victory of the season after playing three games.

Sylvia Namiwanda, Zaitun Namaganda and Patricia Nayiga were on target as the home side secured maximum points.

Aziza Amulemi gave Asubo Gafford a consolation goal though it was less significant just like a drop of water in the ocean.

As Wakiso Hill got off the mark, Asubo registered their third consecutive loss as they continue with the poor league start.

Namaganda gave Wakiso Hill the lead in the 27th minute. The forward found the back of the net with a powerful effort from outside the box.

Nine minutes later, Namiwanda doubled the host’s lead after getting to the end of Pheobe Banura’s lofted effort.

At the start of the second stanza, Patricia Nayiga and Esthet Anzoo walked on the field of play to replace Teopista Apino and Namiwanda in Wakiso Hill’s double change.

Nine minutes into the second stanza, Asubo Ladies pulled back one through Amoding.

In the 68th minute, Wakiso Hill custodian Halima Kasuubo pulled off a stunning save to deny Amoding who nearly levelled the matters.

In added time, Nayiga regained Wakiso’s two-goal lead with a glancing header to guide home Roy Ndagire’s sweet delivery.