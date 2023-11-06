Vipers supremo Lawrence Mulindwa has called upon the team’s players to fight for the badge each time they get a chance to wear the red, blue, white and black colours.

The word of advice comes at a perfect time when the Venoms are set to play troubled KCCA FC on Friday, November 10, 2023, at MTN Omondi, Lugogo.

While at a luncheon at Voice Hotel in Bwebajja, Mulindwa called upon their efforts so as to lift the club to greater heights.

“You should be ready to die for the team. Die for your Vipers because it is your garden where you harvest from,” Mulindwa told the players.

“We have to work as a team. It requires special responsibility from each of us. It calls for special discipline in terms of professionalism. You have to clearly understand the team you joined so as to match our ambitions,” he added.

“As management, we thought it wise to share with you a meal as a sign to show that we are together. We have the same dream and target and so we have to understand the mission as a team.”

In the same spirit, Mulindwa reminded the players to be ready for competition since there is no player with a permanent place in the team.

“Vipers is a big club. So you gentlemen (players) need to understand that when you come here you have to face competition. I want to make it very clear that there is no one with a permanent place. You have to fight for a place in the team,” he underlined.

“I do not want anyone to feel comfortable to the extent of sleeping while thinking they own a number. When it comes on the field, it depends on the performance and I call upon all of you to double your efforts.”

Vipers are third on the 16-team log with 14 points gathered from six games played. They have registered four wins and picked two draws so far.