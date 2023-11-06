Former Uganda Cranes coach Mike Mutebi says he wouldn’t appoint anyone whose record has traces of match fixing.

The gaffer said this in reference to Fufa’s appointment of Belgian Paul Put who has previously been found guilty of match fixing.

“I would not sign someone who has been found guilty of match fixing,” Mutebi said while appearing on NBS Sport show, the Press Box on Sunday.

I would not sign someone who has been found guilty for match fixing.- Mike Mutebi on @OfficialFUFA signing Paul Put#NBSportUpdates | #NBSPressBox pic.twitter.com/miqrVsxpkF — NBS Sport (@NBSportUg) November 5, 2023

Put is one of the very few coaches to have been banned for fixing games, serving a three-year ban in Belgium that expired in 2011 after being found guilty of fixing two matches while manager of Lierse.

Mutebi managed the Cranes in 2004 and was among the local coaches many tipped for the job but he said he never applied and reveals why.

I didn’t apply for the @UgandaCranes job in 2004, you must head hunt me for the role because I have done enough to qualify for the job.-Mike Mutebi #NBSportUdpates | #NBSPressBox pic.twitter.com/fQ4svoEAS7 — NBS Sport (@NBSportUg) November 5, 2023

“I didn’t apply for the job in 2004, you must hunt me for the role because I have done enough to qualify for it.”

Mutebi is currently out of coaching since he was relieved of duties at Rwanda’s AS Kigali but says he is ready to work again if he gets the opportunity.