Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards (October 2023 Winners)

· Golf: Godfrey Nsubuga

· Football: Agnes Nabukenya

· Handball: Lillian Achola

· Rugby: Grace Auma

· Basketball: Hope Akello

Five sports personalities were rewarded during the October 2023 Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards at Lazio Restaurant in Kololo, Kampala on Tuesday, November 7.

The disciplines of football, rugby, basketball, handball and golf were recognized as the winners took home plaques and cash to appreciate their efforts during the previous busy sporting month.

The different winners show off their plaques at Lazio Restaurant, Kololo – Kampala

Newly crowned golf amateur national champion Godfrey Nsubuga won the golf accolade.

Nsubuga, a member of Mehta Golf club in Lugazi beat professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo and the 2023 ladies’ champion Peace Kabasweka.

“It is humbling to be recognized and win a plaque that also has cash. I am happy.” The 24-year-old golfer stated.

“This is my fourth real star award and I thank the organizers alongside the sponsors” Nsubuga added.

Nsubuga added to his collections; the Stanbic Entebbe Golf tournament played at the par-71 Entebbe club.

In handball, Ndejjje University’s Lillian Achola came top over teammate Godwin Bingana and Victoria University player Hilda Mary Abangit.

Achola was singled out after scoring 29 goals in four games, lauding the organizing team of the awards.

“I want to thank the organizers for this. This is my first time and I would wish to keep the momentum and keep winning” Achola revealed.

The football award was claimed by Agnes Nabukenya, a player of Kawempe Muslim and the U-20 national team; beating Gadaffi forward Alex Kitata and NEC’s Cromwell Rwothomio.

Nabukenya was represented by the FUFA Women football development officer, Joan Namusisi.

JKL Dolphines’ Hope Akello and Grace Auma also won in Basketball and Rugby respectively.

Auma was the pick ahead of Peace Lekuru and Sandra Lona.

Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency

Akello came top of the other two nominees; Titus Odeke Lual and Perus Nyamwenge.

The Real Stars Sports Agency is celebrating its fifth year since inception, a feat that the executive director Isaac Mukasa is duly proud of.

“We are marking five years of existence, the monthly awards have continued to garner steam. We shall hold a mega celebration in the coming month (December 2023)” Mukasa remarked.

The Fortebet Real Stars Monthly awards are primarily aimed at rewarding sporting excellence as a bold way of motivating the different sports personalities who toil for their effort on the field of play.