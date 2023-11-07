Darius Mugoye, the FUFA 2nd Vice President, has been pronounced dead this morning at Mengo Hospital.

The sports fraternity to be specific, the football faithful has been hit by the sad news of the sudden passing away of Mugoye.

Mugoye has duly served the game of football as one of the most kind and approachable administrators of the beautiful game.

The sad news was brought to the public via the FUFA official handles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

“We are saddened by the news of the demise of the FUFA 2nd Vice President Mr Darius Mugoye which happened today morning,” the statement partly reads.

“Details of funeral arrangements will be communicated later. Our dear vice president will be missed dearly in FUFA, education, and football circles,” it added.

The football family continues to send messages of condolences in unity to celebrate the life of a fallen pillar.

May God strengthen the family of the bereaved and the football fraternity at large.