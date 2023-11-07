Lanky defender Benjamin Nyakoojo sustained a fibula fracture while his side Tooro Province was taking on Busoga Province in the FUFA Drum quarterfinals.

It was a horrible day for Nyakoojo whose side also suffered a 3-1 loss in the hands of Busoga who were on home soil.

After a nasty clash, Nyakoojo was rushed off the field of play into the ambulance that took him to hospital for further medication.

According to a statement released by Kitara FC, Nyakoojo is expected to return to the green after eight weeks.

“Nyakoojo is slated for an eight-week recovery period before he can return to the field,” the statement partly reads.

“The diagnostics reveal that he suffered a fibula fracture on the left leg but we have everything possible to work on him,” it added.

Nyakoojo has been on great form and his great performances had earlier given the new Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put to setmon him for National duty.

The defender’s absence creates a big void in Kitara FC’s side that has been on a good run before suffering a 1-0 loss to Maroons FC.

Kitara is set to play URA FC (Nyakoojo’s former side) on Friday, November 10 at Metha Stadium in Lugazi.