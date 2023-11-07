Roberto Goncalves Do Carmo Oliviera alias Robertinho has been sacked by Simba SC less than two days after a humiliating 5-1 defeat to rivals Young Africans in the Kariakoo derby.

This was confirmed by the Tanzanian club on Tuesday November 7 in a statement released on the club’s communication channels.

Robertinho joined the Msimbazi in January this year after leaving Ugandan champions Vipers and guided the club to the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League.

He leaves Simba third on the Tanzania Premier League table with 18 points, three behind leaders Young Africans who have played one more game.

The defeat to Young Africans was the first the club has suffered in the competition and won six of the seven encounters so far.