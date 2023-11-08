University Football League | Results

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Nkumba University 3-1 St Lawrence

Nkumba University condemned St Larence to their first loss in the 2023 University Football League.

The Beach Boys registered a 3-1 victory beating last year’s finalists to complete a revenge against a side that beat them in the first leg.

Micheal Abura gave St Lawrence the lead in the fourth minute with an easy tap-in as Nkumba’s backline slept on the day.

Nkumba tried to attempt a quick response through Aaron Kikoyo’s perfect delivery but the visitors’ custodian Henry Mwebe made a full stretch to palm the ball out for a cornerkick.

Fahad Aniku thought that he had doubled the visitors’ lead in the 15th but the goal was cancelled after the forward was judged to be offside.

Two minutes later, Nkumba’s captain John Kennedy Ssewankambo went through a forest of bodies but lacked the composure to guide the ball into the back of the net with just a goalkeeper to beat.

Irivai Mamur levelled matters for the hosts with a brilliant finish. The lanky forward shielded the delivery from Ssewakambo before he chipped the ball past custodian Mwebe.

With six minutes to play, Irivai made a swift turn before guiding a long-range effort into the back of the net as the hosts took the lead.

John Bosco Anguzu replaced Kikoyo in Nkumba’s first change as they introduced fresh legs in the middle park.

In the 85th minute, Irivai found the third goal on his name but the goal was cancelled due to the contact on goalkeeper Mwebe.

In added time, Ssewankambo sealed off the perfect victory with a powerful effort into the back of the net to send the home crowd in party mood.

The victory takes Nkumba to 10 points in the second position while St Lawrence remain on 12 points after 5 games played.