Thursday November 9, 2023, 4pm

UPDF vs BUL – Military Grounds, Bombo

SC Villa vs Arua Hill – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Table leaders BUL make a long trip to Bombo to face hosts UPDF in a fixture they want to win to maintain their perfect record so far in the division.

BUL have won six out of six ahead of the clash and victory against the army side will see them open a six point gap at the top.

George Kasonko, the team captain expects a tough encounter against the hosts who are searching for their first home win but believes they can leave Bombo with all points.

β€œIt’s a tough game against a tough side and that means we must do all it takes if we are to win,” Kasonko told the club media. β€œThe past six games are now history and the most important fixture is the one in front of us and we shall treat it as a final,” he added.

UPDF come into the game full on confidence after beating Busoga United away from home in their last outing and Pius Ngabo will hope his charges build on that.

Head-to-Head and Results

The two sides have previously met on 12 occasions in the league with BUL winning six [L4, D2]

The Jinja based side are unbeaten against UPDF in the last five meetings with 3 wins and 2 draws.

However, they have only managed one victory away to UPDF losing 3 and drawing twice.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in February.