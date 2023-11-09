Friday November 10, 2023

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 6.30pm

KCCA’s search for the first win of the season will continue on Friday evening when they host rivals Vipers at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The Kasasiro come into the game with one point out of a possible 18 and take on a Venoms side that is yet to lose a match dropping points only twice so far.

Jackson Magera who is in charge of KCCA side on interim since the axing of Portuguese Sergio Traguil says what will be key for his charges is belief.

“It’s a big game but all we have to do is play with self-belief and also play with responsibility,” he told the media.

“We a got a point from a tough game in Adjumani against a very good Arua Hill side and for us, that was the beginning of our season and we want to build on that.”

Key Players

Muhammad Shaban has been in good form despite the team performance being poor and will be eager to prove a point against his former bosses.

Credit: John Batanudde

Julius Poloto who returns to the side after one and half month through injury is also another player who can dictate the game along with Usama Arafat and the young Abu Mayanja.

For the visitors, the trio of Yunus Sentamu, Lumala Abdu and Karim Watambala head into this one in imperious form and will surely test the KCCA rearguard that is yet to register a clean sheet this season.

Yunus Sentamu Credit: John Batanudde

Eric Kambale is also yet to get off the mark but remains a potent threat just as skipper Milton Karisa who now must fight for his starting position on the team.

Renewal acquaintances

Moses Waiswa, Ashraf Mugume, Derrick Ochan and Shaban have previously played at Vipers and if named, will face former pay masters.

It’s the same for Bright Anukani who was deemed surplus to requirements at Lugogo after just one season and the once KCCA darling Allan Okello who is on his way to return from injury although this game could come too soon for him.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

In the previous 22 league meetings, Vipers hold a big edge with 10 wins against KCCA’s 5. [D7]

All KCCA’s five victories in that period have come at home but still lost four times to the Venoms [D2]

There has only been two goalless draws between the two sides since 2012.