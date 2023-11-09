Friday November 10, 2023

Mehta Grounds, Lugazi 4pm

David Obua gets his tenure as URA head coach underway by hosting wounded Kitara at the Mehta Grounds, Lugazi on Friday evening.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Cranes star was announced last week as the permanent head coach replacing Sam Timbe who passed away before the start of the current campaign.

Paddy Muhumuzza who managed the team in the past six games is also on the bench and will most likely be Obua’s right hand man especially in the first test despite being the second assistant behind Peter ‘Smokie’ Byaruhanga.

Tax Collectors, here is our New Coach David Obua official first Training Session and reaction after. #Watch.https://t.co/C1A1urs0EF — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) November 6, 2023

Obua will face off with Brian Ssenyondo whose side has been flying until the last match day when they lost 1-0 to Maroons in Masindi.

A repeat of similar result at URA would take away the euphoria the newly promoted side has carried since day one when they beat Villa and thus will give their all to ensure they return to winning ways which makes Obua’s job difficult.

“We have to be patient but expect some changes with continuity,” Obua said at his unveiling.

At his disposal, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Moses Aliro, Hassan Kalega, Norman Namanya and the experienced Said Kyeyune, Obua has an armory with the ability to hurt any defence.

Meanwhile, Kitara start life minus former URA centre half Benjamin Nyakoojo who was injured in the Fufa Drum and now misses over two months.

Head to Head (h2h) and results

The only previous league meeting between the two sides ended with a 3-2 win for URA.

The tax collectors have won both home games while Kitara are yet to drop any points on the road.