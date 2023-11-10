Uganda Premier League | Results

Bright Stars 3-2 Busoga United

Bright Stars edged Busoga United in a 3-2 victory in the Uganda Premier League at Kavumba Recreational Ground, Wakiso on Friday evening.

Bright Stars came into this game having lost thrice and picked three draws in the six games played. This was their first victory of the 2023/24 campaign.

Nelson Senkatuka, Sam Ssenyonjo and Yasin Mugume scored for the home side while Bashamu Mugwa and Joshua Elastico Ssentambule were on target for Busoga United.

Senkatuka converted from the 12-yard mark sending Busoga United custodian Micheal Lutaya the wrong side in the 11th minute.

A minute later, Ssenyonjo doubled the lead with a low hard shot as Busoga’s backline seemed lost in the moment and the forward punished the visitors.

The pacy forward, Mugume scored a stunner from long range catching Lutaya off the line and the home crowd got on top of their voices.

Mugwa pulled back one for the visitors through a free kick with six minutes left to bring the first stanza to an end.

Three minutes into the second stanza, Ssentambule scored Busoga United’s second goal through a tap in from close range.

The victory sends Bright Stars to the 13th position on the log with six points while Busoga United are 11th with seven points.

Next on the menu, Bright Stars will return to action on Thursday November 25 as they visit Gaddafi while Busoga United host KCCA FC the day after (Friday).