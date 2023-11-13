KCCA FC has on Monday unveiled Abdallah Mubiru as their new head coach. The development comes after a series of reports linking Mubiru to the job.

The club on Monday confirmed that the soft spoken tactician joins them on a two-year deal and was unveiled by KCCA FC patron Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

“Abdallah Mubiru has been named as new KCCA FC Head Coach for a period of two years.” Reads part of the statement from the club.

Mubiru returns to KCCA FC for his second stint, having been at the club in 2014.

He takes over from Portuguese Sergio Daniel Traguil who mutually parted ways with the club in October after losing all the four league games he was in charge.

Mubiru a former player for KCCA FC will have his immediate task set at reviving the club following a false start to the season that has seen them garner just four points from six games.

Mubiru has previously coached teams like Police FC, Proline FC, Vipers SC, Mbeya City FC and Uganda Cranes where he was assistant to Jonathan McKinstry.