Safari Sevens 2023

Venue: RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, Kenya

RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, Kenya Date: November 17-19, 2023.

The iconic Safari 7s tournament will this year return to its home at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya for the first time since 2019.

Uganda will send a twelve-man squad for the tournament which will feature twelve teams. They include franchises Tropic 7s, Red Wailers, and Apache from the United Kingdom, the fan-favourite Samurai, nations Zimbabwe, Zambia, Germany, and Qatar, plus home-based national 7s circuit champions KCB, Morans, and the Shujaa.

Uganda Men’s Squad for Safari 7s (debutant*):

Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens) Davis Shimwa (Rhinos) Alex Aturinda (Black Pirates) Mark Osuna* (Kobs) Timothy Mugisha (Hippos) Pius Ogena (Kobs) Isaac Massanganzira (Black Pirates) Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes) Adrian Kasito (Kobs) William Nkore (Black Pirates) Roy Kizito* (Impis) Nobert Okeny (Heathens)

Technical Bench:

Coach: Tolbert Onyango

S&C Coach: Allan Otim

Team Manager: Michael Wandera

Mark Osuna and Roy Kizito, who have been part of the larger training squad for a year, will get their maiden international 7s experience.

Uganda Men’s Sevens celebrate 5th-place finish at the 2022 Safari Sevens Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

Uganda were ranked fifth out of the twelve participating teams during last year’s edition.