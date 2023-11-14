- Safari Sevens 2023
- Venue: RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, Kenya
- Date: November 17-19, 2023.
The iconic Safari 7s tournament will this year return to its home at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya for the first time since 2019.
Uganda will send a twelve-man squad for the tournament which will feature twelve teams. They include franchises Tropic 7s, Red Wailers, and Apache from the United Kingdom, the fan-favourite Samurai, nations Zimbabwe, Zambia, Germany, and Qatar, plus home-based national 7s circuit champions KCB, Morans, and the Shujaa.
Uganda Men’s Squad for Safari 7s (debutant*):
- Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens)
- Davis Shimwa (Rhinos)
- Alex Aturinda (Black Pirates)
- Mark Osuna* (Kobs)
- Timothy Mugisha (Hippos)
- Pius Ogena (Kobs)
- Isaac Massanganzira (Black Pirates)
- Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes)
- Adrian Kasito (Kobs)
- William Nkore (Black Pirates)
- Roy Kizito* (Impis)
- Nobert Okeny (Heathens)
Technical Bench:
- Coach: Tolbert Onyango
- S&C Coach: Allan Otim
- Team Manager: Michael Wandera
Mark Osuna and Roy Kizito, who have been part of the larger training squad for a year, will get their maiden international 7s experience.
Uganda were ranked fifth out of the twelve participating teams during last year’s edition.