Credit: John Batanudde
  • Safari Sevens 2023
  • Venue: RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, Kenya
  • Date: November 17-19, 2023.

The iconic Safari 7s tournament will this year return to its home at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya for the first time since 2019.

Uganda will send a twelve-man squad for the tournament which will feature twelve teams. They include franchises Tropic 7s, Red Wailers, and Apache from the United Kingdom, the fan-favourite Samurai, nations Zimbabwe, Zambia, Germany, and Qatar, plus home-based national 7s circuit champions KCB, Morans, and the Shujaa.

Uganda Men’s Squad for Safari 7s (debutant*):

  1. Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens)
  2. Davis Shimwa (Rhinos)
  3. Alex Aturinda (Black Pirates)
  4. Mark Osuna* (Kobs)
  5. Timothy Mugisha (Hippos)
  6. Pius Ogena (Kobs)
  7. Isaac Massanganzira (Black Pirates)
  8. Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes)
  9. Adrian Kasito (Kobs)
  10. William Nkore (Black Pirates)
  11. Roy Kizito* (Impis)
  12. Nobert Okeny (Heathens)

Technical Bench:

  • Coach: Tolbert Onyango
  • S&C Coach: Allan Otim
  • Team Manager: Michael Wandera

Mark Osuna and Roy Kizito, who have been part of the larger training squad for a year, will get their maiden international 7s experience.

Uganda Men’s Sevens celebrate 5th-place finish at the 2022 Safari Sevens Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

Uganda were ranked fifth out of the twelve participating teams during last year’s edition.

see women’s squad

Ernest Akorebirungi joined Kawowo Sports in July 2019 after one year as a student volunteer at the Makerere University Games Union. In his role as rugby correspondent, he offers unique insight and analysis...

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think