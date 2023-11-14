Safari Sevens 2023

Venue: RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, Kenya

RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, Kenya Date: November 17-19, 2023.

The iconic Safari 7s tournament will this year return to its home at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya for the first time since 2019.

Uganda is among the five teams that will compete in the women’s tournament. The others are Tropic 7s from the United Kingdom and three home-based teams; Tuks Women plus Kenya Lionesses 1 and 2.

Uganda’s squad for the tournament is among the first to be declared with three days to go until kickoff.

Uganda Women’s Squad for Safari 7s (debutant*):

Agnes Nakuya (Thunderbirds) Lydia Namabiro (Black Pearls) Sarah Kirabo (Avengers) Yvone Najjuma (Thunderbirds) Grace Nabaggala (Lady Pacers) Maimuna Nassozi (Avengers) Lona Sandra Amoli (Thunderbirds) Peace Lekuru (Avengers) Ritta Nadunga (Black Pearls) Rachael Mufuwa (Black Pearls) Gertrude Kateesa Junior* (Lady Pacers) Unity Namulala* (Nile Rapids)

Technical bench:

Coach: Charles Onen

S&C Coach: Kigongo Ssebalamu

Team Manager: Prossy Nakakande

Apart from two players – Grace Auma and Mary Gloria Ayot, it is the same squad which featured at the Africa Women’s 7s in Tunisia last month.

Joining the touring squad in their place are Gertrude Kateesa Junior and Unity Namulala who are in line to make their international 7s debuts at the tournament.

Uganda Women’s Sevens celebrate a 3rd place finish at the 2022 Safari Sevens Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

Uganda won the bronze medal match at last year’s edition.