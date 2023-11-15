3rd T20: Uganda v Takashinga

Toss: Takashinga won the toss and elected to bowl

Uganda 144/8

Alpesh Ramjani 51

Robinson Obuya 40

Takashinga 103 all out

Henry Ssenyondo 4/16

Dinesh Nakrani 4/19

Uganda won by 41 runs

Cricket Cranes picked up their third win of the six-match series against Zimbabwean side Takashinga.

Takashinga won the toss and elected to field first, a decision that paid dividends immediately with the visitors pinned back at 7/2 losing Roger Mukasa and Ronak Patel cheaply.

However, Robinson Obuya (40) who was playing in his first game of the series was able to hang around but the loss of wickets derailed the run scoring.

At 102/8, the hosts should have closed out the game but a rear guard resistance worth 42 runs between David Wabwire (14 not out) and Alpesh Ramjani (51 not out) put some respect to the total with the visitors finishing on 144/8 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, the hosts were also quickly reduced to 9/2 inside two overs until Antum Naqvi (34) and Baxon Gopito (30) put on a partnership of 65 for the third wicket to settle things. However, Henry Ssenyondo snared Antum Naqvi as one of his four wickets and he got great backup from Dinesh Nakrani (4/19) at the back end to close out a routine win for the visitors.

It was a great shift for Uganda ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia as everyone in the squad has so far had a chance to play.

With Riazat Ali Shah joining the rest of the squad this afternoon, the full squad should be available for selection for the 4th T20 tour game.