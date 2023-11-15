Overview: Richard Makumbi has helped a number of club attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League as SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011, UTODA, SOANA, Mbarara City (2016), Western Stima (2018) and Kitara Football Club.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League entity Lugazi Football Club announced the arrival of Richard Makumbi as head coach.

Makumbi is a very experienced coach who holds a CAF “B” license with experience spanning for close to three decades.

Known for guiding a number of sides from the lower leagues to the premier division, Makumbi has handled a number of clubs in the top flight and second tier leagues.

Richard Makumbi on duty

The immediate task at hand at his latest job is help Lugazi FC gain promotion to the premier division for the 2024-2025 season.

Lugazi FC has been using William Kyeswa as head coach since he replaced Dan Ssegawa.

Richard Makumbi leads by example during a drill

Makumbi coaching experience:

SCOUL FC – Promoted to Super League ( 1992-1995 )

) Iganga Town Council – Promoted to Super League ( 1995-1996 )

) Mukono Lions – Promoted to Super League ( 1996-1997 )

) Buikwe Red Stars 2002 – Promoted to Super League ( 2004 )

) Fire Masters – Promoted to Super League ( 2005 )

) Bunamwaya (Vipers) – Promoted them to Super League ( 2006 )

) Bidco (BUL) – Promoted to Super League ( 2008-2011 )

) Utoda Mityana – Promoted to Super League

Soana – Promoted to Super League

Mbarara City – Promoted to Super League (2016)

Western Stima Kenya – Promoted to super league Kenya ( 2018 )

) Kitara – 2018-2019

Kiboga Young – 2019-2020

Nyamityobora – 2020-2021

Kitara Football Club – Promoted to the Super League (2023)