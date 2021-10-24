Management of Kitara Football Club officially unveiled promotional king Richard Makumba as their head coach for the season 2021-2022 in the FUFA Big League.

Makumbi, whose coaching experience stands at 29 years marks return to the Hoima based entity having worked at the same club in the 2018-2019 season.

He is on record having promoted more than a dozen clubs to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Makumbi was officially unveiled by the Kitara Football club vice president in charge of technical affairs, Benald Tugume Isoke at the club camp.

Richard Makumba (right) with Kitara Football club vice president in charge of technical affairs, Benald Tugume Isoke

“After careful planning, hard work and ingenuity of talented managers, Makumbi fits our club aspirations” noted Isoke who chaired the technical committee which led the recruitment process.

Makumbi was tasked to strengthen the team’s youth structure and develop a competitive and beautiful football philosophy that will promote the team on the national and international scale as enshrined in Kitara Football Club’s five year development plan.

Isoke tasked Makumbi to focus on the core pillars of the Club which include local content development, competitive and beautiful football and talent development.

Makumbi replaces Tony Sekito who handled the club in the top flight last season and subsequently relegated to the second division after dismissal performance.

Makumbi guided SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011.

Others were Utoda, Soana (now Tooro United), Mbarara City (2016) and Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.

He has also previously worked with Kiboga Young (now Mbale Heroes) and very lately Nyamityobora last season.

Richard Makumbi during his era at Kiboga Young on 20th October 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

He is known for the organizational abilities in training and during matches; instilling players with the self belief mentality and exceptional work ethics.

Often, he has had the blemish for believing and practicing in black magic “witchcraft”, allegations that he asserts are developed by negative forces and personalities who want to water-away his clean records.

This season, the FUFA Big League (second division) will have 12 clubs all competing in a single group.

Kitara will be join last season’s relegated clubs MYDA and Kyetume to compete alongside Maroons, Nyamityobora, Luwero United, Water, Blacks Power, Kataka, Proline, Calvary, as well as Ndejje University, arguably the oldest club in the FUFA Big League.

The kick-off is tentatively set for 12th November 2021 as the FUFA Competitions Department will release fixtures shortly.

Makumbi coaching experience: