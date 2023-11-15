Overview: Sport-S team entirely played like a complete unit – thanks to the team chemistry and collective unity at hand.

CAVB Zone V Club Championships 2023

Men:

Kepler (Rwanda) 1-3 Sport-S (Uganda)

[25-18, 25-27, 34-35, 25-22]

Women:

Pipeline (Kenya) 3-0 KCCA (Uganda)

[25-19, 25-15, 25-21]

Uganda’s representatives at the 2023 CAVB Zone V club volleyball championship Sport-S Volleyball club recorded a morale boosting 3-1 victory over Rwanda’s Kepler at the BK Sports Arena in Kigali city.

Sport-S recovered from an 18-25 slip in the first set to make amends 27-25 in the second set.

The Ugandan club also won the two subsequent sets to topple the game.

Sport-S Block against Kepler at the BK Arena, Kigali city, Rwanda

The third set was mouth-watering; going all the way as Sport-S won 35-34 before emerging top in the fourth set 25-22 to win the game 3-1.

Sport-S team entirely played like a complete unit – thanks to the team chemistry and collective unity at hand with offense and defense in equal measure.

Sport-S Vs Kepler full game | Credit: Kigali Today

Gideon Angiro, Jonathan Tumukunde, Nicholas Agaba, Mustapha Mulondo, Emmanuel Okia, Emmanuel Muruli, John Bosco Themba, Johnson Rukunda, Dickens Otim, Samuel Engimu, M. Damulira are all in Kigali.

National Women’s Volleyball League champions KCCA is the other Ugandan club in Kigali.

Pipeline against KCCA in the women category

KCCA fell to Kenyan opposition, Pipeline 3-0 (25-19, 25-15 and 25-21).

This was KCCA’s second loss following a similar defeat (0-3) to Police.