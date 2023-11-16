FUFA through its Competitions Disciplinary Panel has on Thursday sanctioned three Express FC fans over hooliganism.

The three are Mukenya Noah, Zimula Sulaiman and Nkata Abasi with the former two already in jail over the same case.

“The FUFA Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has made decisions following incidents that occurred during and after the Uganda Premier League match between UDPF FC and Express FC played on 27th October, 2023 at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds,” the statement reads.

“Mukenya Noah, Zimula Sulaiman and Nkata Abasi are hereby declared persona non grata for a period of two (2) years from all football competitions authorised and or organised by FUFA. They are prohibited from taking part in any football activities in any capacity whatsoever for a period of two years.”

It should be noted that Express FC allegedly beat assistant referee Fahad Ssekayuba on his way to home after officiating the game between UPD FC and Express FC in Bombo.

After that incident, there has been several investigations made and two people are already in Police custody.

According to the FUFA statement, “Express FC is directed to publish the above sanction; on all its digital media platforms and at their home stadium with clear pictures (minimum of 20cm by 20 cm) of the perpetrators identified; that is Mukenya Noah, Zimula Sulaiman and Nkata Abasi for the period of two (2) years and to ensure implementation of the decision of the panel within 48 hours from receipt of this decision.”

The club also required to fully cooperate with any authority whenever called upon and to ensure full implementation of this decision as stipulated.