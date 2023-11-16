ARC runner-up Jas Mangat has admitted it will take more than just winning events to become a continental champion.

The 2023 ARC ended with Rally Tanzania last weekend which saw Mangat register his first victory of the season as well as treating his Hyundai to its first victory in the region.

Mangat started the Tanzanian event as a title contender; nine points behind rival Karan Patel. With the slight lead, his chances for the title were much alive until the end of the event.

Jas Mangat during Rally Tanzania | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

However, Mangat could only secure the victory with the ARC title going to Kenya’s Karan Patel.

“The title was not the motive at the beginning of the season. First, we had an inferior car and we were at a disadvantage against the R5s.

“When we brought in the new car, which came with a new team which was extremely professional, this put us back on board and we saw progress.

“We needed a win in Zambia to create more chances but we were a bit off pace. In Tanzania, the other team decided to ease on the pace and we had it our way. But regardless a win is a win,” said Mangat.

It is the second time Mangat has come so close to securing the title only to lose it in the season finale. In 2013, he lost the title to Zambia’s Jassy Singh in Madagascar.

“Losing the title this year is not the same as it was in 2013. The feeling in 2013 was difficult. The title was in our hands and we lost it in the last race while this time, we were only hoping for Karan to make a mistake for us to take advantage,” he explained.

Rally Tanzania podium | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The PiliPili rally driver however took the season as a warm-up for the next title contention.

“We looked at the season as kind of the recce for next season. The fact that we were off-season for a long time, we want to refresh our mind of the competition.

“We wanted to go and experience the stages since we do not expect venues to change much for next season.

“The season gave us a test of what it takes to win and what it feels to earn the title.”

This is a confirmation that the crew will be chasing for their maiden ARC title next season.

“The motive is there but it is too early to say we shall cover the whole ARC event. ARC is really expensive, as well as tiring. With such a big investment we shall have to sit as a whole team and decide which events to cover,” he added.

A Jas Mangat fan during Rally Tanzania | Credit: innocent Mutaawe

Mangat ended the season with a lot of gratitude for the Uganda motorsport governing body for its continuous support as well as the fans who have travelled with the team in all the ARC events.