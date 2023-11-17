Islam Slimani sealed victory for hosts Algeria as they saw off minnows Somalia with a 3-1 in Baraki to start their group G campaign with maximum points.

The hosts went ahead inside the first minute through an own goal before Baghdad Bounedjah doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

Issa Abatari then halved the deficit for Somalia in the 65th minute but Islam Slimani made sure of the points for the North Africans in the 80th minute.

Mozambique were also winners against Botswana 3-2 to ensure a winning start in the same group.

Guinea will host Uganda in Morocco on Friday in the same group with either hoping to emulate both Algeria and Mozambique with victory in their opening matches.

Egypt biggest winners, Nigeria held

Mohamed Salah scored four times as Egypt walloped Djibouti 6-0 in Group A.

The Liverpool forward netted the opener in the 17th minute and doubled the lead from the spot shortly from the penalty after five minutes.

He did complete his hat-trick in the second half and got the fourth in the 70th minute.

The other two goals were scored Mohamed Mostafa and Mohamed Trezeguet at the Cairo International stadium.

Meanwhile, much fancied Nigeria could only afford a home draw with Lesotho.

Motlomelo Mkwanazi the lead with a 56th-minute goal from a corner and the leveler came 11 minutes to time from a header by West Brom centre-back Semi Ajayi in Uyo.

With Rwanda and Zimbabwe also playing to a 1-1 draw in Group C, we now wait to see the outcome between South Africa and Benin who face off on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Kenya failed to hold on their first half lead as they lost to Gabon 2-1 in Group F while Burundi overcame The Gambia 3-2 in Dar es Salaam in the same pool.

Neighbors Sudan drew 1-1 away to Togo in Group B which contains African champions Senegal.

In Group D, Cape Verde and Angola drew 0-0 in Praia.

Action in the qualifiers continues on Friday with eleven matches across the continent.

Africa has a guaranteed nine qualifiers for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with all group winners booking a spot at the tournament.