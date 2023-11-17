Overview: The 25th Kinyara Golf Open Championship will take center stage between 23rd to 25th November 2023 at the 9-hole Kinyara Golf course in Masindi.

25th Kinyara Golf Open:

23rd – 25th November 2023

Professionals & Gross: 23rd – 24th November

Rest of the players: 25th November

At Kinyara Golf Course

The golfing fraternity in Uganda is looking forward the 25th edition of the Kinyara Golf Open.

This championship will take center stage between 23rd to 25th November 2023 at the 9-hole Kinyara Golf course in Masindi.

The tournament was officially launched at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Friday, November 17, 2023 with the sponsors and partners making a bold case.

KCB Bank Uganda, Liaison Group as well as a number of insurance companies as Sanlam Insurance, UAP Insurance, ICEA Lion Insurance, MUA and GoldStar Insurance were represented at the launch.

Sponsors and partners show off some of the trophies to be won at the 2023 Kinyara Open

Moses Enzama (Kinyara Club captain) addressing the media at the launch alongside other officials at UGC

Kinyara Golf club captain Moses Enzama expressed gratitude upon the return of the tournament that is making 25 editions since inception.

“The Kinyara Golf Open championship will be making the 25th edition. This will be a three-day event with professionals (kitty at Ug.shs 10M). We expect over 200 golfers from all over the country and beyond.” Enzama remarked.

The Kinyara Corporate Communications manager Aldon Walukamba hinted about the continuous growth of this championship.

“Kinyara Golf Open championship is very proud to associate with very strong brands. The tournament will feature high profile golfers including the professionals and the top amateurs led by the defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai. Kinyara Sugar Limited is delighted to host this tournament alongside the other companies”

L-R: Aldon Walukamba (PRO Kinyara Sugar), Moses Enzama (Kinyara Golf club Captain) and Daniel Kairu Head of Business Development and Marketing) as ICEA Lion Insurance presented their Ug.Shs 30,000,000 dummy cheque

“As Sanlam Insurance Limited, we want to add value to your activities. We cannot hesitate to work with Kinyara Sugar as give back to the community and our clients” Deborah Mwesigwa, General Manager Commercial Business, Sanlam Insurance

L-R: Aldon Walukamba (PRO Kinyara Sugar),Moses Enzama (Kinyara Golf Club captain) and Sarah Siryowe (General Manager Liasion Group) with Liaison Group’s Ug.shs 15,000,000 dummy cheque

“Always looking forwards to this event. Sports is in line with good health, keeping fit and keeping people.“-

“We have sponsored the Kinyara Golf Open for over 15 years. We appreciate sponsors for the continued financial support. We are looking forward a bigger event this year” Sarah Siryowe, General Manager Uganda Liaison Group

“It is always a pleasure to be part of the Kinyara Golf Tournament. This year round, we have come with a Ug.Shs 30,000,000 contribution. Golf is such a professional sport that should be encouraged. As ICEA Lion Insurance, we also have a club-man insurance policy for golfers, equipment and caddie. There is also a public liability, hole-in-one, body injury (in case)” Daniel Kairu, Head of Business Development and Marketing – ICEA Lion Insurance

Joseph Cwinya-ai, the defending champion of Kinyara Golf Open

“We feel excited to be part of the 2023 Kinyara Golf Open and for the subsequent editions ahead” – CEO – GoldStar Insurance Company Limited; John Kavuma “For a championship to run for 25 editions, it takes a lot of planning and professionalism. We have made the bold step to be part of this year’s edition. Golf is well organized as a sport. Would love to thank the fraternity for making the sport a vibrant one.

“MUA is grateful to Kinyara Sugar Limited for giving us an opportunity to partner with them as the official banking partners. KCB Bank is cutting across in sports sponsorship. For people, for better”

Nicholas Sevuma, Corporate Banking – KCB Bank Uganda Limited

The hole-in-one prize is half a tonne of sugar on hole no.17.