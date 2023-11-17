Priscilla Abey will be playing NCAA Division I basketball starting next year.

The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) announced the signing of the Gazelles wing for the 2024-25 season.

“We are extremely excited to add Abey to our program. She is a very athletic, upsized guard/forward kind of player. She can score in multiple ways, and she is a good rebounder.

“She will be coming to us with great international experience and junior college experience and that will help her with quick adjustments,” UTEP Women’s Basketball head coach Keitha Adams said of the acquisition.

Abey is currently in her sophomore year with the Grayson College Vikings who have started the year 5-2.

She averaged 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in her freshman campaign.